BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. – FEMA sent a disaster survivor assistance crew to Breckinridge Hills on Sunday after a recent FOX 2 report outlined prolonged issues from flooding at an apartment complex.

FEMA team members went door-to-door to help flood victims apply for financial help. While FEMA previously sent a to the complex after historic flooding in late-July, crews are now offering additional resources.

More than a dozen families at the Breckenridge Hills apartment complex are worried their homes will be condemned after finding mold and other issues. Some have tried calling the property managers several times since multiple rounds of flooding, but have not yet received any answers on what’s next.

FOX 2 is working to learn more about the situation from the landlord, whom we’ve tried to reach numerous times.

Additionally, FEMA is planning to open a disaster recovery center in Hazelwood this week to provide one-on-one assistance for flood victims. As of Sunday, FEMA has provided $1.2 million in individual assistance grants to renters and homeowners around the St. Louis area.