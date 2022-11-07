ST. LOUIS – Monday, November 7 is the last day for people on the Missouri side of the river who were impacted by July’s massive flooding to apply for federal assistance.

There are multiple ways that you can still to apply for federal financial aid, but if you live in St. Louis City, St. Louis County or St. Charles County, you have to file your application by Monday in order to be eligible for that assistance.

Federal aid is available for people who were impacted by the flooding that took place from July 25 through July 28. The torrential storms left behind an incredible amount of damage in many areas.

In fact, officials told us, more than $110 million in federal assistance has already been given out to St. Louis area flood victims.

That includes nearly $41 million to 13,000 households, over $31 million from the small business Administration, and more than $38 million from the National Flood Insurance Program.

We spoke with a FEMA spokesperson last week when the in-person recovery center that had been open in hard-hit University City closed its doors. She encouraged impacted residents in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County to utilize the available help.

“Do not leave any opportunities behind,” FEMA spokesperson Tianna Suber said. “Take advantage of this very important resource. It’s a very big step toward your disaster recovery. We are here to help. We are here to make sure you have all your options available to you. We are here to make sure you understand our process, and we are here to make sure we don’t leave anyone behind.”

There are several ways Missouri locals can apply by Monday’s deadline.

There is one more in-person recovery center open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday. It is at Ranken Technical College on North Newstead in north St. Louis. You can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, you can call 1-800-621-3362, or you can use the FEMA mobile app on your phone.