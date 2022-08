ST. LOUIS – More help is coming this week for flood victims.

FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center reopens in Hazelwood. It is at the Hazelwood Civic Center on Dunn Road for flood victims in St. Louis city, county, and St. Charles County.

You can get help there from noon to 7:00 p.m. Monday and 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. the rest of the week. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov before you visit the center.

Another FEMA disaster recovery center remains open at Ranken Tech on North Newstead Avenue.