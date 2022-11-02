ST. LOUIS – The deadline is approaching fast for many of those impacted by the July floods to apply for federal financial help.

The Centennial Commons, on Olive Boulevard, is a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center where you can get in-person help by applying for assistance. University City was one of the areas hit hard by the July floods. Wednesday, November 2 is the last day that the center will be open, but there are still other options available for people to get help.

The torrential rainfall left behind devastating damage for many people. Those who were impacted by the floods from July 25 through July 28 may qualify for federal help, but if you live in St. Louis City, St. Louis County or St. Charles County, you have to apply for FEMA disaster assistance by next Monday, November 7.

Many people have already received assistance.

Authorities told us more than $110 million in federal assistance has already been given out to St. Louis area flood victims. That includes nearly $41 million to 13,000 households. Over $31 million from the Small Business Administration, and more than $38 million from the National Flood Insurance Program.

You have three ways to apply for help again through November 7. You can go online at disasterassistance.gov, you can use the FEMA mobile app, or you can call 800-621-3362

After November 7, there will still be an in-person disaster recovery center open through November 7 on the Missouri side of the river. That will be at the Ranken Technical College on North Newstead Avenue. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and then on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

There are also disaster recovery centers open in St. Clair County. The deadline for those in St Clair County to apply for federal help is December 17.