ST. LOIS – The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Hazelwood is closing next week.

It was set up at the Hazelwood Civic Center on Dunn Road. It was meant for July flood victims in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. While FEMA is leaving the site on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., it will re-open the following day as a U.S. small business administration outreach center.

The other FEMA disaster recovery centers at Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, the Urban League Empowerment Center in Ferguson, and the Centennial Commons in University City will remain open.