ST. LOUIS – If you’re still looking for help cleaning up the mess left behind by the July flooding, you now have more time.

People living in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County now have until Monday, November 7 to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. You can do so by calling 1-800-621-FEMA, or by going online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also use FEMA’s mobile app.

So far, the agency has approved more than $36 million in grants to help people across St. Louis.