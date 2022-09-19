ST. LOUIS – FEMA wants to help you make your home stronger and safer.

Starting Monday, September 19, FEMA is offering free advice on how to repair and rebuild at area Home Depot stores. You can speak directly with FEMA specialists about techniques for rebuilding homes and how to prevent damage from future disasters.

This event is taking place through October 1 during regular store hours at the Home Depots on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, South Hanley in Brentwood, and Kingshighway in St. Louis.

