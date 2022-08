ST. LOUIS – FEMA will open another disaster recovery center Friday for people impacted by the flash flooding at the end of July.

This center is at the University City Recreation Center at Centennial Commons. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

The other recovery centers in St. Louis City, St. Charles, and Hazelwood are still open. Apply online at disasterassistance.gov before visiting the centers.