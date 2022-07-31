JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Beginning this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be involved in helping victims of last week’s flash flooding.

FEMA, as well as other federal and state agencies, will meet with flood victims in St. Louis City and County, plus St. Charles and Montgomery counties, for preliminary damage assessments (PDAs).

Those who have experienced flood- and storm-related damage should report it to their local emergency management agency if they haven’t already. Additional joint damage assessments can be conducted in more Missouri counties if additional information is documented locally.

Several multi-agency resource centers will be opened this week:

Tuesday, August 2

Element Church

100 Mall Pkwy, Unit 500 | Wentzville, MO 63385

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3

John F. Kennedy Community Center

315 Howdershell Road | Florissant, MO 63031

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 4

Centennial Commons

7210 Olive Blvd. | University City, MO 63130

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, August 5

St. Louis City location TBD

You can also seek help or volunteer by contacting the United Way by calling 211 or visiting 211helps.org. Visit recovery.mo.gov for additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, including mold and general clean-up information, housing assistance, and mental health services.