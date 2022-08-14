HAZELWOOD, Mo. – FEMA will open a disaster recovery center in Hazelwood this week to provide one-on-one assistance for flood victims.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will meet with victims for five days this week at the Hazelwood Civic Center at 8969 Dunn Road.

The disaster recovery center will be open from 2-7 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday. The site is meant to help victims of historic flash flooding around the St. Louis area in late-July.

Specialists will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for federal assistance. FEMA might be able to provide individual assistance for expenses tied to rental assistance, personal property damage, lodging reimbursement, basic home repairs and other serious needs.

As of Sunday, FEMA has provided $1.2 million in individual assistance grants to renters and homeowners around the St. Louis area to help them recover from flooding.

People affected by flooding in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County can visit the recovery center. Before visiting the center, people are asked to apply for help from FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).

After Friday, Aug. 19, FEMA is planning to relocate a disaster recovery center. For the latest disaster recovery updates, click here.