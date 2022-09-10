ST. LOUIS — A new FEMA disaster recovery center will open today in St. Louis to provide one-on-one assistance to people directly affected by the July flooding and severe storms.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs, and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications

The disaster recovery center is at the Salvation Army Temple Center at 2740 Arsenal Street in St. Louis, near the corner of Arsenal and California. They will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.