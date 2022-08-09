ST. LOUIS – Federal crews will begin inspecting St. Louis area homes for flood damage on Wednesday, two days after U.S. President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration over the flooding.

Several rounds of flooding have hit the St. Louis region within the last few weeks, including one round of flooding that led to record-breaking rainfall on July 26.

Disaster Survivor Assistance crews from FEMA will begin working in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County on Wednesday. Crews will start inspecting flood-damaged homes and update renters and homeowners about their applications for help.

FEMA can help with some temporary tasks, such as helping flood victims find a short-term place to live while permanent repairs are being made, in addition to more serious, disaster-related needs not already covered by local programs.

If you applied for assistance through FEMA and are expecting crews at your home, the organization wants people to keep the following considerations in mind:

When FEMA-contracted inspectors arrive at a home, they will display official photo identification. If the photo identification is not visible, it’s OK to ask to see it. This helps prevent fraud.

Many legitimate disaster assistance representatives also may visit your property such as insurance agents, damage inspectors, FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) staff.

FEMA employees do not solicit or accept money from disaster survivors. FEMA staff never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help with registration.

If you have knowledge of fraud, waste, abuse or allegations of mismanagement involving disaster relief operations, call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721