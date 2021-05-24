FEMA will work through Memorial Day weekend for final week of COVID vaccine clinic

ST. LOUIS – This is the last week for Federal Emergency Management Agency’s COVID vaccination clinic at The Dome at America’s Center in Downtown St. Louis.

As of Monday, more than 42,000 vaccinations have been given out over the last seven weeks here at the dome. FEMA’s main message during the final week is that they will be giving out the COVID shots through the Memorial Day weekend.

“We will be here 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., so if you have time during your holiday break … come in and get your shot, we’ll be here ready to help you,” FEMA site coordinator DuWayne Tewes said.

The FEMA clinic opened April 7 and has averaged about 900 vaccinations a day. Dozens of members of the US Navy and Marine Corps have assisted in putting shots in arms.

“I’m a surgeon so without an opportunity like this I would have never been able to be part of the COVID vaccination effort, so I’m proud to be here,” said US Navy Lieutenant Commander Dr. Amy Hernandez.

It’s been a unique and rewarding assignment.

“I’ve had a couple people in tears, you know, after I’ve given them that second dose because they’re so excited to be fully vaccinated,” US Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Bellsarius Watson said.

Officials said this is the first time FEMA has carried out a widespread vaccination effort, fulfilling its mission of helping people before, during, and after disasters.

“Anything that’s out there that we can help with, and we’re designated by the administrator or the president to go forth and do, we will,” Tewes said.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being given out 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day through June 2.

If you can only get the first shot before they close next week, FEMA will give you information on how to find out where you can go for the second shot.