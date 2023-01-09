FENTON, Mo. — First responders were called to a house fire in the 2200 block of Aventine Drive at around 2 p.m. today. Police found a man in the front yard with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

St. Louis County Police say that the fire and assault were the result of a family dispute. A man has been taken into police custody in connection with this incident.

This is a developing story, and a reporter is headed to the scene. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.