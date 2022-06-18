A fire caused significant damage to a two-story Fenton home Saturday afternoon, but no one is hurt.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – A fire caused significant damage to a two-story Sunset Hills home Saturday afternoon, but no one is hurt.

A two-alarm fire started around 3:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of Caddy Shack Circle. When fire crews arrived, heavy flames engulfed the garage and spread toward the roof.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire. A second home nearby also suffered some damage from the fire and debris. Several fire crews, including Fenton first responders, helped with putting out the fire.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story mentioned that the house fire occurred in Fenton, but the fire happened at a Sunset Hills home.