JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Jefferson County authorities have arrested a Fenton man accused of sexually assaulting a girl for seven years. Investigators say he is possibly linked to other victims.

Prosecutors have charged Benjamin Sexton, 46, with 15 felonies in the investigation, including six counts of statutory rape and five counts of statutory sodomy.

The alleged crimes date back to 2016, when the victim was seven years old, and continued through November of this year, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it learned of the allegations on Nov. 25 and noted that Sexton was arrested Thursday as part of a highly-coordinated search warrant involving Jefferson County detectives, SWAT team members and others.

“These allegations are heinous,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak via a news release. “I’m proud of the teamwork and unwavering commitment everyone has put in thus far. There were no complaints about long hours or overtime, and that speaks volumes about their commitment to justice and service. Investigators continue to work on this case.“

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sexton is jailed in Jefferson County without bond. An initial court hearing over his charges was planned for Friday, but it was postponed.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says more victims could be linked to Sexton. If you have any relevant information on other potential victims, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.