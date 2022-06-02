HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County SWAT Team responded to a home in Imperial late last month after a man walked into the home and shot an acquaintance’s television in a rage.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, in the 5800 block of Old Lemay Ferry Road.

Authorities were informed a shot had been fired and the suspected gunman had barricaded himself inside the residence.

The victim came outside and identified the suspect as Ryan McGee. She said McGee entered the home and began screaming her name. McGee found her in the basement and confronted her about “allegations of slander against him,” according to the probable cause statement.

McGee allegedly took out a pistol and fired a single shot into a television.

Bissell said McGee ultimately surrendered to the SWAT Team around 2 a.m. without further incident. McGee told authorities he did not point his gun at anybody and that he cautioned people in the basement to cover their ears before shooting. He also said he bought the television for the victim as a gift.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged McGee with unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary, and armed criminal action.