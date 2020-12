FENTON, Mo. – A man died Saturday morning after he drove his car into the Meramec River at George Winter Park.

First responders said 28-year-old Kyle Goebel drove his 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier from a boat ramp at the park into the river.

Goebel’s car was submerged in water.

The Metro West Fire Protection District recovered Goebel’s body from the water.

Goebel was pronounced dead at the scene around 1:30 p.m.

It is not clear why Goebel drove into the river.