Fenton man killed after tree falls onto car

GLOVER, Mo. – A tree falling onto a car killed a Fenton man. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has shared condolences for retired deputy Kirk Ainley. He was 64-years-old.

Ainley was traveling with his wife southbound on Highway 21, about three miles west of Glover. A tree fell onto the vehicle at around 6:00 pm Tuesday. His wife was driving and was not injured in the accident.

The Iron County Coroner pronounced him deceased at around 7:00 pm.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department shared this Facebook status update today:

Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Retired Deputy Kirk Ainley. Dep. Ainley served our department from 9/15/1987 until his retirement 5/22/2012. Dep. Ainley died in a vehicle crash last night. R.I.P. Deputy.

