FENTON, Mo. — A woman playing the $5 “Triple Cherry Crossword” scratchers ticket thought she won $500. A clerk scanning the ticket at the store told her that the prize was a lot bigger. It turns out she missed some words, and the prize was actually $100,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Dierbergs store on Old Smizer Mill Road in Fenton. The winner plans on saving some of the winnings for retirement.

The “Triple Cherry Crossword” game has three top prizes of $100,000 remaining. The odds of winning anything, including $5, are around one in four.