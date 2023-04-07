CLAYTON, Mo. — A man wanted for a brutal Fenton convenience store robbery and home burglary is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Marcus Rogers, 49, of robbery and armed criminal action.

Court documents state that Amy Anderson, 35, was working as a gas station clerk at the Phillips 66 in Fenton on April 1, 2023. She asked him if he had everything he needed, and Rogers then beat her with a six-pack of soda. He repeatedly hit he in the head with the cans.

Anderson suffered from a head injury, a broken arm, and multiple stitches to her head, lip, and eye. She said it was hard for her to walk.

Video from the store’s surveillance camera was used to help identify the suspect. A person who knows Rogers contacted police to identify him. This helped officers find him.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is still considering charges in the home burglary. Police were called to investigate the crime while it was happening on April 5, 2023 in the 1000 block of Villa Gran Way. The victims say that a man broke in their basement, pointed a gun at them. The man got away with the stolen weapon.