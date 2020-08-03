Ferguson Civilian Review Board meets virtually Monday

FERGUSON, Mo. – The Ferguson Civilian Review Board is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, nearly 50 protestors led by Michael Brown’s mother marched through Clayton Sunday. They are demanding charges be filed in the shooting death of Brown by former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson back in august of 2014.

Last week St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced his office had re-examined the facts of the case and would not bring charges against Wilson.