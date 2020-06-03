Ferguson elects first African-American mayor

FERGUSON, Mo. – A new era begins in Ferguson as voters elected the first African American mayor. Ella Jones is also the first woman to hold the office.

Jones was elected to the Ferguson city council in 2015 a year after riots and protests erupted. Mayor-elect Jones calls herself a change agent for the city of Ferguson

The city of Ferguson’s population about 20,000. It is a diverse community of black and white residents. Some businesses are still recovering from recent riots after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Mayor-elect Jones promises that her government will be transparent. In her first 100 days in office as mayor, she plans to hold a town hall meeting and do a lot of listening to residents and their ideas for moving Ferguson forward.

“I know I’m an African-American woman. I know I am the first female mayor of Ferguson. I’m asking people to give me an opportunity. Don’t run, but give me an opportunity to lead and work with you so this city will be better for all of us “

Mayor-elect Jones is commending the Ferguson Police Department for building relationships with citizens. She says the only way to change a city is to have police officers get out of their cars and talk to the people in their neighborhoods.

Jones is 65 years old and holds a degree in chemistry. She is a Mary Kay Cosmetics Distributor and a pastor in the African Episcopal Methodist Church. Her swearing-in as mayor is expected to take place later this month.