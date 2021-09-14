Ferguson-Florissant music teacher Missouri Teacher of the Year

FERGUSON, Mo.– A music teacher from the Ferguson-Florissant School District is the 2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year. James Young is a musical theater, vocal music, and guitar teacher at the Johnson-Wabash 6th Grade Center.

Young is the first recipient from the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

He was selected by a committee of his peers and education partners across the state.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says Young has worked with organizations like St. Louis Dancing Classrooms, St. Louis Classical Guitar, Strings Attached, and LIFE Arts Inc. to help bring high-quality arts education to his students.

“As the nation and world are still battling with a pandemic, we need to be sure that we are supporting students with the tools necessary for them to be healthy citizens while lifting them up to become the problem solvers of the future,” said Young in a press release. “We must take the challenge before us, answering the call to help create classrooms and communities where our students can learn and grow, with a sense of love, acceptance, and belonging.”

Young, who is from Ferguson, is also a board member and teacher at Suzuki Harmony STL as well as a youth leader at his church.

Young has spent most of his 14-year teaching career at Ferguson-Florissant. He has also taught middle school band, Music Appreciation, and general music for the district.

Before starting his teaching career, Young served in the United States Army and joined the U.S. Army Chorus during his tour in South Korea.

Young will serve as Missouri’s representative in the National Teacher of the Year program. He will be honored during DESE’s Teacher of the Year recognition event in Jefferson City on Tuesday, October 19.