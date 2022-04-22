ST. LOUIS – Students in the Ferguson-Florissant School District are “soaring high.”

The 2022 class of the Red Tail Cadet Program has been announced. It’s a six-week flight simulator program that uses everything from classroom instruction to financial literacy to introduce students to aviation.

The students who were chosen to participate in the program were selected based on their community involvement and academic ability. Organizers hope the program encourages students to choose a career in aviation.