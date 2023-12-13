ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Dr. Joe Davis, superintendent of the Ferguson-Florissant School District, is encouraging the public to join him in finding ways to prevent fights from occurring in school.

Earlier this week, police were called to McCluer High School, where nine students were involved in several fights that stemmed from one fight, according to a district spokesperson. The police were able to contain the situation and dismiss students as normal.

“We’re not running from the problem,” Davis said.

In a letter the district shared with parents, staff and the community, the superintendent said the district already has safety measures in place but feels more needs to be done to identify the root causes of the fighting.

Davis is inviting parents to join him for the next superintendent advisory meeting on Monday. The details were shared in a letter that the district has shared with parents, staff, and the community:

Our schools must be a safe space for learning and teaching, and it’s disheartening to witness disruptions that have compromised the learning environment. Despite an overall decrease in fighting incidents across all of our schools, this recent uptick is disappointing and it is crucial that we put an immediate stop to curb this trend. We have increased preemptive measures, including our social-emotional and mental health supports for all of our students. The district continues to implement proactive measures to meet the diverse needs of each student. The overwhelming majority of our students consistently uphold positive behavior, and they’re frustrated when a few students disrupt education for all. It’s evident that some of these incidents are spilling over from issues within the broader community. I am urging all members of our community—parents, students, staff, and other community members—to join forces and address this challenge head-on. To facilitate this collective effort, I am inviting our families, staff, students, and community members to participate in the upcoming Superintendent Advisory Meeting on Monday, Dec. 18, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Administration Center, 8855 Dunn Road, 63042. Your partnership is important in helping to ensure that our schools remain secure environments for everyone. Together, we can foster an environment where our students can focus on their education without the disruptions of conflicts.