FERGUSON, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Home Depot store in the 10900 block New Halls Ferry Road. Officers were called to the scene at around 10:45 a.m. because of several 911 calls about gunfire in the area.

Ferguson Police arriving on the scene were told that two men had been involved in the shooting. The suspects ran off after the gunfire erupted. No victims were found at the scene.

“Our investigators are diligently reviewing the available surveillance footage and following up on leads. The safety and security of our community is our utmost priority and we are committed to ensuring that such incidents are thoroughly investigated,” states Chief Doyle.

Officers collected evidence from the parking lot, including shell casings, and a discarded gun. They were told that one man ran eastbound on Old Halls Ferry and the other man ran south on New Halls Ferry. They were not found after a search of the area.

Police are asking for the public’s help in this investigation. Call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 if you have any information.