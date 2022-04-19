ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man admitted to shooting and killing the mother of his child in 2019 following an argument over child support, authorities announced Tuesday.

Anthony Michael Farr, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police said Farr killed Kanika Martin at a home in the 11900 block of Sagunto Terrace in the Spanish Lake area on November 11, 2019. However, Farr lived in Ferguson at the time of his arrest.

“Killing the mother of your child because she expects you to pay child support is the most heinous ‘exceptional circumstance’ that I can imagine, and I expect this killer to spend many years in prison where he can’t hurt anyone else,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Farr’s next court date is set for June 17, when he will be sentenced.