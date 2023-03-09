CLAYTON, Mo. – A Ferguson man was charged Wednesday in connection with a recent series of motorcycle and ATV thefts in St. Louis County. Authorities are looking for a second individual involved in the crimes.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Mark Misuraca, 38, with two counts of stealing – over $750, three counts of second-degree burglary, and two counts of stealing a motor vehicle. He remains jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Police claim Misuraca broke into a Wally’s gas station on Nov. 27, 2022, and stole an industrial smoker. The suspect drove a white Econoline van to and from the scene. The smoker, valued over $750, was not recovered.

On Dec. 20, 2022, police claim Misuraca and another person were seen arriving at Saint Louis Power Sports in Fenton in a white van. The unknown suspect used a tire iron to smash a glass window to the business. Misuraca allegedly took an ATV, valued at $23,000, from the floor and drove off on the vehicle. The other person picked up an electric motorbike, valued at $800, put it in the van, and drove off.

On Christmas Day, Misuraca and the same individual took their white van to Gateway Harley-Davidson on Lemay Ferry Road. They parked the van in an adjacent car wash lot. Police claim Misuraca used a tire iron to break into the business, and then pushed a white Iron 883 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, valued at $11,200, into the van. The two suspects then drove off in the van. That motorcycle was not recovered.

Lastly, on Jan. 9, 2023, police claim Misuraca and his cohort went to Dave Mungenast Motorsports on South Lindbergh. One of the individuals used smashed the front glass door with rocks. Both suspects entered the business and stole a Husqvarna motorcycle. The put the bikes into a white van and fled. The motorcycles, valued at $5,600 and $6,400, respectively, have not been recovered.

Prosecutors allege Misuraca’s cellphone pinged in the vicinity of the last three crimes.

Police claim the same white van was photographed outside Misuraca’s home on Jan. 19. The police located the van on Jan. 24 with a third party. That person told police he’d purchased the van from “Mozzey” (an alias for Misuraca) a few days prior. The new owner produced the title and insurance from the van’s glove compartment, which had Misuraca’s name, address, and phone number on the documents.

Misuraca was arrested on Jan. 25. Police claim he confessed to the crimes and told detectives he was stealing to support a drug habit. He admitted to selling the van used in the Wally’s theft.

Authorities are looking for that as-yet unidentified suspect, and have shared a surveillance image of that person pushing a motorcycle out from the broken window of a business.

Anyone with information on that person’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400. Tipsters who’d like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.