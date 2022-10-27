ST. LOUIS – A judge sentenced a Ferguson man to life in prison after a failed drug deal that turned deadly several years ago.

Teraz L. Bateman, 25, has been sentenced to life in prison on a second-degree murder charge. He also received concurrent 10 years sentences for first-degree robbery and two

counts of armed criminal action.

Investigators say Bateman, another man and a juvenile, set up a fake marijuana deal in order to rob two associates of cash. According to court documents, Charles W. Lagrone III, 22, of Hazelwood, was fatally shot during the failed drug deal on Aug. 9, 2019. It happened in the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in St. Louis’ Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Bateman said in court Thursday that he believes he was wrongly convicted and that he plans to appeal. He was previously found guilty in the crime on August 31.