Ferguson man pleads guilty to production of child pornography

ST. LOUIS – A Ferguson man faces up to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Missouri, Mark Bennett admitted in court that on Dec. 11, 2019, he attempted to download child porn from a Microsoft search engine. The following day, Microsoft reported that activity to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That tip led St. Louis County Police and the FBI to open an investigation and obtain a warrant to search Bennett’s home.

When law enforcement searched Bennett’s home, they discovered over 1,500 video and image files containing child sexual abuse. Bennett was also found in possession of nearly 600 images and videos of the aforementioned sexual abuse.

The victim, an underage minor, and Bennett knew one another, authorities said.

A U.S. District Court judge scheduled Bennett’s sentencing for June 13, 2022. Bennett’s sentence could range anywhere from 15 to 30 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine, and probation of five years to life.