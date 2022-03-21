CLAYTON, Mo. – A Ferguson father will spend 120 days in the St. Louis County Justice Center as part of a probationary sentence after the man’s three-year-old son fatally shot himself using an unsecured firearm in the dad’s home.

Rodney March II had been charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the case. The shooting happened on Sept. 12, 2019, at an apartment in the 9500 block of Jacobi Avenue. Police said March’s son, Rodney March III, found the gun atop a dresser in his father’s bedroom. The boy accidentally shot himself in the head with the firearm.

On Monday, a St. Louis County Circuit Court judge sentenced March to five years of probation under certain conditions, which includes the 120-day stint in jail. Upon his release, March must complete six months of house arrest, attend and complete parenting classes, and maintain full-time employment. He’s also not allowed to own or possess a firearm.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office handled the case becuase of an undisclosed conflict in the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.