FERGUSON, Mo. – Investigators with the Ferguson Police Department believe a man who was shot and killed overnight was targeted.

According to Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall, the shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday. Officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the 900 block of Thatcher Avenue.

When police arrived in the area, they were flagged down and led to the shooting victim, who was inside a residence. The male victim, whose name has not been released, was unresponsive and rushed to a local hospital. The man later died of his injuries.

Detectives determined the victim was shot from outside the home. He was inside watching television at the time.

McCall claims this does not appear to be a random act of violence but an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.