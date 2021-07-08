Ferguson officer promoted to chief after Armstrong’s departure

FERGUSON, Mo. – Chief Jason Armstrong is leaving Ferguson for a new job in Apex, North Carolina. He was in the role for less than two years.

“While we are saddened by Chief Armstrong’s departure, we understand his reasoning and accept the fact that the opportunity to be closer to his family in his home state was too good to pass up,” a representative from Ferguson writes to FOX 2.

The City of Ferguson has announced that Assistant Chief Frank McCall will be promoted to Armstrong’s former position. McCall and Armstrong will be working together over the next few weeks to make sure the transition is smooth.

“Congratulations to Assistant Chief McCall on this very well-deserved promotion. We believe his appointment as the new Chief of Police will provide the City of Ferguson and its citizens with strong leadership, excellent service, and stability as we continue our community-based police reform efforts,” a representative from Ferguson writes to FOX 2.