Ferguson officials addressing homicides and other community issues

FERGUSON, Mo.– The city of Ferguson is holding a press conference this afternoon to discuss two issues concerning the community.

City officials say they will discuss updates on recent homicides in the city.

They will also be discussing an update on the status of the city’s compliance with its consent decree with the Ferguson Police Department.

Since 2016, the Ferguson Police has been under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice. The agreement follows the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown.

The city has had several police chiefs since then. Chief Frank McCall recently became chief after Jason Armstrong took a new job closer to home. McCall acknowledges Ferguson continues to face challenges following Brown’s death.

McCall says the department also faces a staffing shortage. Roughly 25 percent of its 45 authorized sworn officer positions are vacant.

