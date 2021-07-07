Ferguson Police Chief leaving position after less than two years

ST. LOUIS – Ferguson will start looking for a new police chief soon now that Chief Jason Armstrong has accepted a job as the Chief of Police in Apex, North Carolina.

Armstrong is leaving his current position after less than two years on the job. The news of Armstrong’s move was made by authorities in Apex.

Ferguson city leaders have not yet made any official comment on the move.

Armstrong was sworn in as the Ferguson Police Chief on July 24, 2019. At the time, Armstrong replaced Delrish Moss who became the first permanent African-American Ferguson Police Chief in 2016. Moss resigned in October 2018.

The police chief job in Ferguson has seen significant turnover since the shooting and killing of Michael Brown in 2014.

In fact, Armstrong’s departure means Ferguson will be looking for its fifth police chief in less than seven years.

A release from Apex officials indicates that Armstrong went through a rigorous interview process and was among candidates from 18 states who applied for the job. The Apex release also said that Armstrong grew up in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and graduated from North Carolina Central University. He is quoted in the release as saying that his parents still live in the same house where he grew up in Fayetteville and his wife’s parents also live in the area. Armstrong also said in the release that he’s excited and humbled to join the Apex Police Department and that having family close by made the job in Apex “the right opportunity at the right time.”

Armstrong’s first day on the job will be August 2.