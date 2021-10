ST. LOUIS - A nationwide supply chain shortage has left boats full of goods off of the nation's coast. The nationwide issue is impacting local businesses across the metro area.

Jon Parker, the owner of Parker's Table at Oakland and Yale said the supply chain issue is impacting three items at his small business: imported French cheese, imported wine, and paper bags.

"This is a little worse this time, but it's always something," Parker said.

"What we've had issues with is French cheeses are some of the containers coming over have been stalled in ports and because they are perishable products, they'll time out."

Parker said the imported French cheese they ordered recently, just never came. He also said he ordered paper bags from their supplier in Illinois earlier than they ever have before, but they still haven't arrived, and might not until January.