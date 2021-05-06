Ferguson Police investigate deadly hit and run crash

FERGUSON, Mo. – Family and friends of Ben Stewart gathered Thursday night at the corner of Airport Road and Margo Drive to remember their loved one who died the day prior.

Stewart was struck at that intersection on April 23 by a hit-and-run driver. The victim’s brother, Donnell Shaw, said Stewart was a father to three children.

“We need justice,” Shaw said.

Stewart died after nearly two weeks in the hospital. He was riding a motor bike when he was struck. Ferguson Police report evidence at the scene suggests the vehicle that struck Stewart was either a GMC or Chevy truck or SUV.

“We ask everybody to come together and try to figure out who did this to my brother,” said Shaw.

The family has established a GoFundMe page to help pay tribute to Stewart.

Residents living near the scene of the hit and run say speeding is a regular occurrence. Aaron Carter travels through the neighborhood with the help of a motorized chair. He said he’s had multiple close calls with speeding vehicles.

“Slow down and take your time,” Carter said. “Where you’re trying to get to go is going to be there.”

Eddie Jones also lives in the area. He said a guardrail went up a few years ago because of multiple crashes. His heart goes out to the Stewart family and hopes drivers will slow down.

“We need to do something about the speeding,” Jones said.