FERGUSON, Mo. – Investigators with the Ferguson Police Department hope the public can help identify two suspects believed to be involved in a deadly shooting outside a fast-food restaurant.

The shooting happened at 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Church’s Texas Chicken on Halls Ferry Road. The victim was inside a vehicle when he was shot.

Multiple bullet holes were visible on the passenger side of the vehicle, where the victim was seated. A nearby daycare went into lockdown as the search for the suspects unfolded.

According to police, the victim appeared to be in his 20s. His identity was not released Monday.

Ferguson Police Captain Tim Harris said first responders attempted lifesaving efforts and the victim was rushed to a local trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police shared a surveillance image of the suspects and said they were spotted running into a nearby neighborhood. One suspect was wearing a light blue sweatshirt and the other suspect was dressed in black.

Essie Bryan was in the area Monday afternoon and believes she saw the suspects run through Ashton Drive.

“I stood and looked, but I went back in my house because I didn’t know what they were going to do,” she said.

Police said the shooting was not related to any of the employees at the restaurant and added that the shooting did not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.