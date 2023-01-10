FERGUSON, Mo. – A man was shot and killed Monday evening in Ferguson.

According to Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr., the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Northwinds Estates Drive.

Police dispatchers received at least six ShotSpotter alerts in the area, and calls telling them a person had been shot in a car.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim slumped in the driver’s side of a parked vehicle. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

Police have not identified the victim nor a possible motive for the killing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100. If you’d like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.