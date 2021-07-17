Major Case Squad investigates Ferguson homicide, offering $5,000 reward for information

FERGUSON, Mo. – The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad is now investigating a homicide that happened Friday night that left one man dead in Ferguson.

Anyone with information relative to the incident is eligible for a CrimeStoppers reward of up to $5,000. They can contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at tips@stlrcs.org.

The shooting happened near Highmont Drive and Gage Drive around 9:30 p.m. When Ferguson police arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound. He was unconscious and breathing, according to a press release.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The incident started as a verbal altercation that resulted in gunfire. The people involved in the incident appear to have known each other, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.