Ferguson Police investigate weekend murder

FERGUSON, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the Ferguson Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a gunman who shot and killed a man over the weekend.

According to Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr., officers responded to a shooting call just after 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, in the 200 block of Newell Drive.

Officers found the victim lying in the front yard of a residence. He’d been shot and was unresponsive.

First responders with Ferguson Fire and EMS rushed the victim to a local hospital but he eventually died of his injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.

McCall said investigators learned that the victim, just prior to the shooting, had been sitting in a car parked outside an adjacent business.

There was a conversation with an individual standing outside the vehicle that turned volatile and escalated to violence.

Investigators believe the person standing outside the vehicle shot into the vehicle and fatally wounded the victim.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.