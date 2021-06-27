Man charged in Ferguson apartment homicide

FERGUSON, Mo. – The suspect involved in a homicide Sunday at Park Ridge Apartments has been identified.

Byron Collier, 29, St. Louis, was arrested and charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

The homicide happened in the 1300 block of Sharondale Drive in Ferguson Sunday morning.

Police say that they received a call for a man suffering from a gunshot wound at around 8 a.m. When they arrived the man was immediately transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man was 27-years-old and his identification is not being released at this time.

Police say the shooting happened as a result of an altercation between the deceased man and another man inside one of the apartments. At this time, it is unknown if the two men knew each other prior to the incident.

There was another person inside the apartment when the shooting occurred and investigators have spoken with that individual to learn more information.