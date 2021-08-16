Ferguson Police search for suspect in weekend double homicide

FERGUSON, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a double homicide in Ferguson over the weekend.

The suspect police believe shot and killed two women is a 31-year-old man. He was last seen in a black, 2-door Cadillac sedan.

The homicide originally started as a home invasion and altercation around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

“We’re becoming our own victims,” said Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall, “We’ve had quite a few incidents recently here in the city of Ferguson and I guess the problem is see is that everyone’s familiar with each other and it appears that we’re solving our differences and our problems to the extremity as opposed to mediation and discussion.”

One woman arrived at a home on Meadowcrest in Ferguson. A fight outside escalated and the woman and the resident became involved in a physical altercation.

While this was going on, a relative of somebody at the home tried to break it up and failed to do so. Two other women also arrived, fought, and were assaulted.

At some point, one of the women ran into the house with a gun.

One of the relatives of the resident fired his weapon, killing both women. He is now the suspect at large.

“You have families now that are suffering and I feel for all of them,” McCall said.

One of the women killed is allegedly St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ cousin. The names of both women have not yet been released officially but the damage is done.

“It’s hard for us and I’m sure it’s hard for all our families that have been visited by gun violence, but as mayor I stay committed to investing money into community violence and prevention programs and using all the tools in the toolbox to get our crime rates down,” Jones said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or email Chief Frank McCall at fmccall@fergusoncity.com.