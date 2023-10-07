ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Ferguson Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at the QuickTrip in Ferguson. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on October 7.

An unidentified man entered the QuickTrip store to make a purchase but left after a disagreement regarding the required identification for the purchase. Shortly after leaving, he returned to the store.

When he returned, a confrontation happened between him and an on-duty security guard. Surveillance video footage reveals that both the individual and the security officer drew firearms during the altercation, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

The male individual was shot and killed, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The security guard was also hit, but he was wearing bulletproof gear that protected him from serious injury.

The security guard’s condition is not critical, and he was released from the hospital after receiving medical treatment. The St. Louis County Crime Scene Unit responded to assist with the investigation.