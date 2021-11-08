‘Ferguson Rises’ documentary premieres on PBS tonight

A large memorial photo of slain teenager Michael Brown inside Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, the site of Brown’s funeral on Monday, August 25, 2014.

ST. LOUIS – A documentary on the death of Michael Brown and the civil rights movement that followed will premiere tonight on Nine PBS.

The documentary, Ferguson Rises, will air on Independent Lens at 9 p.m. The documentary won the Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award.

The film explores the protests following Michael Brown Jr.’s killing in August 2014 through the eyes of his father, Michael Brown Sr., and other voices in the community including residents, police officers, business owners, and activists who took to the streets in protest for more than 400 straight days.

“I hope that through the stories of Michael Brown Sr. and the community of Ferguson, we can learn not to judge things and people on a surface level. And, perhaps most importantly, I hope the film reminds America of all that they can learn from Black people when it comes to resilience, strength, and faith. With this mindset, we can then stop harping on the pathologies of Black Americans and, rather, focus on honoring their contributions,” says filmmaker Mobolaji Olambiwonnu in a press release.

Viewers can join the conversation on Twitter using hashtag #FergusonRisesPBS.