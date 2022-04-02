FERGUSON, Mo. – Officers were called to the Walmart on West Florissant Avenue around 2:50 pm for shoplifting suspects. When officers arrived they took into custody two suspects and later two more suspects.

While escorting two suspects to the store security office, they started to resist officers and one tried to get a hold of an officer’s gun. That’s when an officer in need of aid call went out.

Eventually, the suspects were brought under control and taken into custody. There are two juveniles and two adults in police custody.

Charges are pending. No one was hurt in the incident.