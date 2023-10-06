FERGUSON, Mo. — The Walmart in Ferguson is temporarily closed for an investigation into a fatal overdose that happened on the premises this morning. The police say they are working with Walmart management to gather facts surrounding this situation.

“As law enforcement, we take this matter very seriously, and our primary objective is to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved. In order to conduct a thorough investigation into this tragic incident, it has become necessary to temporarily close the Walmart store,” stated Ferguson Police on Facebook. “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and condolences are with them during this incredibly difficult period.”

The store closed at around 10 a.m. and it is not clear when it will reopen. The police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 314-522-3100.