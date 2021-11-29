Ferguson woman ‘dumbfounded’ after $443K Show Me Cash win

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A long-time lottery player from Ferguson has claimed a six-figure Show Me Cash prize.

The woman, who requested she not be identified, has played Show Me Cash for more than two decades. After seeing the high-dollar jackpot being offered ahead of the Nov. 16 drawing, she bought extra Quick Pick tickets at Mimi’s Subway Bar & Grill on N. Florissant Road.

The next morning, she checked the Missouri Lottery’s website and discovered one of those extra tickets matched all five numbers drawn – 16, 18, 23, 27, and 38.

“I’m still dumbfounded. This isn’t real,” she said. “After all these years, finally, a big one comes around!”

Mimi’s Subway Bar & Grill will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The chances of winning the jackpot in this game are around 1 in 575,757. The average jackpot for this game is $134,000. The minimum jackpot of $50,000 rolls over until someone wins. The drawings are nightly at 8:59 p.m.