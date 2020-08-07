Ferry between Kentucky, Missouri reopens after engine repair

HICKMAN, Ky. — A ferry that is the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri has reopened after being out of service for several weeks while engine repairs were made.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopened Thursday afternoon on the regular summer operating schedule. The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. Missouri and Kentucky are the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge.